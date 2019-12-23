GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $104,292.00 and $3,856.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00183015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.01180420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00118158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,986,669 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.