Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $135.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

