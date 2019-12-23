GoldMint Reaches Market Cap of $368,575.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $368,575.00 and $232.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

