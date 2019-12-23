GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. GNY has a total market cap of $26.73 million and $17,049.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01170818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00116799 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

