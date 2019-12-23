Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 23,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 28,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 44.27 and a quick ratio of 29.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and a P/E ratio of -38.89.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

