Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.55, approximately 80 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

