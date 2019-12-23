Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK) Shares Up 0.3%

Gentrack Group Ltd (ASX:GTK)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.58 ($2.54) and last traded at A$3.49 ($2.48), 20,539 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.48 ($2.47).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.27 million and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

Get Gentrack Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Gentrack Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Gentrack Group Limited engages in the development, integration, and support of enterprise billing and customer management software solutions for the energy and water utility, and airport industries in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Utility Billing Software and Airport Management Software.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gentrack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentrack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.