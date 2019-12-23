Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $785,571.00 and $16,313.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

