FTX Token (FTT) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $215.86 million and $12.82 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00029911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.86 or 0.06166485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022656 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,069,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,196,955 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.