Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) Trading Up 6.4%

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33, approximately 14,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 28,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.