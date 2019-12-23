Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP John Whittle Sells 2,466 Shares

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05.

On Tuesday, November 12th, John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,847. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $110.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

