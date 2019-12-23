Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Flixxo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liquid and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Flixxo has a market cap of $459,567.00 and $1,905.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Flixxo Token Profile

Flixxo’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 tokens. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flixxo

Flixxo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

