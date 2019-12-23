First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given $17.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Western Financial an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYFW shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 581,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.55.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

