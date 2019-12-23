First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 659,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 768,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of $139.12 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

