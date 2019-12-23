EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $326,323.00 and $463,117.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00051352 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00330099 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003800 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013194 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015270 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

