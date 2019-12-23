EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,816.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00037597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.05 or 0.06468816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00029915 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,040,640 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

