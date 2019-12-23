Electra Private Equity Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 31 (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ELTA opened at GBX 426.16 ($5.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. Electra Private Equity has a 52-week low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 339.88.

Get Electra Private Equity alerts:

Separately, HSBC lifted their price objective on Electra Private Equity from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.