eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research firms have commented on EGAN. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on shares of eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

EGAN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. 133,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $254.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

