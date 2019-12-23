Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.
EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.
EMN traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. 2,856,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 49,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 212,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.