Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

EMN traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. 2,856,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 49,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 212,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

