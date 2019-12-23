Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNKN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.18.

DNKN stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

