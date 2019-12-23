DubaiCoin (DBIX) One Day Volume Tops $167.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $346,862.00 and $167.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

