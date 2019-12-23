Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.66, 9,961 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 508,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.