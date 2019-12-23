Devro (LON:DVO) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

DVO opened at GBX 176.40 ($2.32) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.71. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 150.80 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.50 million and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

In other Devro news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,767.96). Also, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.22 ($13,088.95).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

