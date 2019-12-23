Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €155.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €138.82 ($161.42).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

ETR DB1 opened at €141.50 ($164.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.53. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 12 month high of €145.95 ($169.71).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.