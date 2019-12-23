Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Announces $0.02 — Dividend

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA WEBL traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $29.52.

