DAEX Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $448,210.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.54 or 0.06393685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

