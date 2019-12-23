Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

CYCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,117. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.19.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

