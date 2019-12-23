Credit Suisse Group Downgrades WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

WEIR GRP PLC/S stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

