Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.0747

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Covesting has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2,913.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00182333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.01175731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

