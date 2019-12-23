CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

CTK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 9,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,696. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

