Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $571,437.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Conceal has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $571,437.00 and $101,039.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00065474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00591130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00238456 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004687 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00083863 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004895 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,037,842 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,961 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

