Comparing Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) and Legacy Housing (OTCMKTS:LEGH)

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) and Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Housing and Deer Valley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 15.45% 12.12% 9.98% Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Legacy Housing and Deer Valley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 0 3 0 3.00 Deer Valley 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legacy Housing presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Legacy Housing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than Deer Valley.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Housing and Deer Valley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $161.88 million 2.54 $21.51 million $1.07 15.56 Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Legacy Housing has higher revenue and earnings than Deer Valley.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Legacy Housing shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Legacy Housing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.6% of Deer Valley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats Deer Valley on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. It also provides floor plan or wholesale financing for independent retailers; consumer financing for its products sold to end-users; and financing to community owners that buy its products for use in their rental housing communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of 114 independent and 12 company-owned retail locations, as well as direct sales to owners of manufactured home communities in 15 states in the United States. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

About Deer Valley

Deer Valley Corp. engages in designs, manufactures, and finances factory built homes. It specializes in developing of homes and markets through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was founded on November 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Guin, AL.

