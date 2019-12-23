Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

SID has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 204,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

