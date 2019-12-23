Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.32 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $13.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYH shares. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,838. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 120,506 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.