Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RNP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.58. 128,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

