Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Clearwater Seafoods earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CLR traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$5.58. 47,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.31. Clearwater Seafoods has a 52 week low of C$4.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.03 million and a PE ratio of 30.83.

Get Clearwater Seafoods alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Clearwater Seafoods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.50%.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.