Clams (CLAM) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Clams has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Clams has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00009839 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,540,367 coins and its circulating supply is 3,913,226 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

