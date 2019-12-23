Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657 ($21.80).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,707 ($22.45) on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,723 ($22.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,643.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,591.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.27.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

