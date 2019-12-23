Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIR. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 79 ($1.04).

CIR opened at GBX 18.85 ($0.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.42. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.90 ($0.75).

In other Circassia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan Emms bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($67,087.61).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

