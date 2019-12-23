Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Cipherloc Corp (OTCMKTS:CLOK) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80, 3,111 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

In other news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

Cipherloc Corporation operates as a data security solutions company. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

