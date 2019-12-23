Chromia Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01172701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00117218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 253,747,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,654,542 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

