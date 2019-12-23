CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Trading 1.1% Higher

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, 104 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

About CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

