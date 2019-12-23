Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $29.80 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00183305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.01176427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00118846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.