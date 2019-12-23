Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.20.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after acquiring an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,561,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,769,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.