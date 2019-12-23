ChainX Market Capitalization Achieves $5.09 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00022470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market cap of $5.09 million and $463,087.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,019,700 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

