Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

CLS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 377,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.81. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

