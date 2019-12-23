cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on cbdMD in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.54% of cbdMD worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.