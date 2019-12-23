Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.25. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 28,461,516 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 84,111 shares of company stock worth $156,007 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

