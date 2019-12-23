Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Care.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Care.com by 5,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 245,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Care.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Care.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRCM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 1,202,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Care.com has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Care.com’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Care.com will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

