Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $5.59, approximately 53,081 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 782,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,598,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,157,340.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 191,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $750,540.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

